D for disruption

Norway boasts the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, valued at over $1 trillion.

In what could be a huge signal for the future, the fund announced last month an intention to gradually move away from investments in oil exploration and production companies, “to make the government’s wealth less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil process”. While the tilt away from upstream companies could bolster investments in renewable energy, that was clearly not the driver of the decision. “It’s an investment fund,” lawmaker Henrik Asheim was quoted as ...