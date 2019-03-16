A frail young man ran in a half-circle across the fecund green in an attempt to catch a mishit by a South African batsman, and 90,000 people in the stands of Eden Gardens — lulled into half-sleep by the mellow November afternoon sun and the steady batting of Gary Kirsten and Daryl Cullinan — rose up, roaring like the Bay of Bengal on a stormy evening.

The young man fumbled and fell, and dropped the catch in the process. “Too much gallery show,” said a wizened cricket lover sitting beside me on the concrete stairs. In 1996, Eden Gardens still did not have bucket ...