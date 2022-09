Dangerous divergence

Economists have long argued the likelihood of “convergence” — in which similar economic units, such as states in a federal union, will eventually converge in output and related indicators. There has, in the past, been much evidence to support this, not least the notion that poorer countries and regions are capable of growing faster. However, in recent times Indian states have provided little evidence of convergence. Unless action is taken to address the degree of regional in India, there is widespread concern that such is now great enough to pose a major challenge to India’s unitary and federal structure itself. Data collated by this newspaper on the basis of figures made available by the Reserve Bank of India suggest that the richer states, such as those in the south of India, are between three and four times as wealthy in terms of per capita income as the poorest, heavily populated states of north and east-central India. Worse, this multiple has increased over the past decade and not decreased. Inflation also hits the citizens of poorer states more than it does those in richer states.

