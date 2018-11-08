Darjeeling in 1905

In 1905, there was a district gazetteer for Darjeeling. “The history of Darjeeling presents a late chapter in the extension of British rule, for it was not until the beginning of the 19th century that the East India Company was brought into direct relations with the tract of country which now bears the name.

It then formed part of the dominions of the Raja of Sikkim, a petty ruler who had long been engaged in an unsuccessful struggle against the growing power of the warlike Gurkhas... The intervention of the British was thus successful in preventing the Gurkhas from turning the whole ...