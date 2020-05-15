Data deficiency

The spread of Covid-19 and the nationwide lockdown are posing unprecedented policy challenges. While the government is working on economic measures to contain the pandemic pain in different sectors of the economy, the epidemic is increasing complications in macroeconomic management.

For instance, the government this week released the data only for some of the sub-groups of the consumer price index (CPI) because of difficulties in collection. With shops and markets closed, field officers worked remotely and collected information on the telephone in April for the consumer price index, ...