Why G20 summits have become an R & R break for overworked heads of govts
Blurred energy nirvana: The world is fast turning green
Handling a high-tech Chinese military
Empowering Gati Shakti
A different kind of quiet quitting
A leg-up for logistics
Development and aastha: The new temples of modern India
Meghalaya's lofty female LPR
A healthy debate: The case for and against interest rate hike
The integrated circuit wars
Business Standard

Data goes private: Positive for India but also a challenge for the govt

The quality of some of the important economic statistics put out by the govt - for much of which there can be no comparable private substitute - remain questionable and undependable, writes T N Ninan

Topics
Macroeconomic Data | Weekend Ruminations | CMIE data

T N Ninan 

T N Ninan

Is India’s data market going increasingly private? It would seem that way, though of course not entirely so. Consider the following: The most commonly cited employment numbers are those put out by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), using surveys whose sample size matches those used by the government. Probably the most trusted source of data on the true state of Indian school education is Pratham, a non-profit organisation, which puts out a widely anticipated survey of education annually. Other numbers that are tracked closely include IHS Markit’s purchasing manager’s index, which serves as a reliable guide to the economic tempo. An analytics firm, CRISIL, is the go-to source on the creditworthiness of companies. And there is no rival to the Centre for Technology, Innovation and Economic Research (CTIER) for a range of data on technology issues.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 19:40 IST

