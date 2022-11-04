Data goes private: Positive for India but also a challenge for the govt

Is India’s data market going increasingly private? It would seem that way, though of course not entirely so. Consider the following: The most commonly cited employment numbers are those put out by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), using surveys whose sample size matches those used by the government. Probably the most trusted source of data on the true state of Indian school education is Pratham, a non-profit organisation, which puts out a widely anticipated survey of education annually. Other numbers that are tracked closely include IHS Markit’s purchasing manager’s index, which serves as a reliable guide to the economic tempo. An analytics firm, CRISIL, is the go-to source on the creditworthiness of companies. And there is no rival to the Centre for Technology, Innovation and Economic Research (CTIER) for a range of data on technology issues.