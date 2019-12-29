Data protection law: Enhancing the ecosystem

The chatter on data privacy is slowly growing into a heated discourse as technologies at the forefront of innovation are pitted against the fundamental right of individuals to protect their privacy. Harnessing data lies at the core of the digital revolution, thus earning it the moniker “oil of the 21st century”.

Data and the ability of corporations to leverage data is fuelling economies across the globe and giving rise to differentiated businesses and business models. India’s commercial ecosystem has immensely benefited from this data revolution. India has close to 500 ...