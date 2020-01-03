Dealing with debt default

Why have debt defaults of gigantic proportions become commonplace everywhere? How is it that globally, the debtors get away with defaults so easily? A little history is instructive here. Until just three decades ago, the domestic defaulter was allowed to go bankrupt and all his possessions were sold off. If necessary, he or she went to jail.
International debt default punishment was similar. The defaulting country was crucified, along with its people. In the case of Latin America in the early 1980s and East Asia in the late 1900s, practically entire continents were impaled. Then two ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST Rs
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
Note: Subscription will be auto renewed, you may cancel any time in the future without any questions asked.
What you get?
ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL
- Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
- Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
- Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
- Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
- Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
- 18 years of archival data.
NOTE :
- The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
- Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
- To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
Note: Subscription will be auto renewed, you may cancel any time in the future without any questions asked.
What you get
ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL
- Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
- Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
- Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
- Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
- Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
NOTE :
- This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
- Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
- To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU