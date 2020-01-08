Dealing with GST fraud

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has reportedly reached out to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to make the accreditation system for star exporters more robust. The CBIC’s concern, as expressed to the DGFT in a letter, is that exporters that enjoy a “star” status from the DGFT are allowed various concessions, including reduced paperwork and inspections.

The CBIC feels that some of the star exporters are misusing this facility. In particular, investigations by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence and Directorate General of ...