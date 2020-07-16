Death of cities?

In 2011, Harvard economist Edward Glaeser published Triumph of the City: how our greatest invention makes us richer, smarter, greener, healthier, and happier. Contrast Glaeser’s “triumph” with our Covid times: Deaths in London since March have been twice the normal, in New York City four times the normal.

Mumbai in mid-July shows deaths around 25 percent higher than usual. Our other hotspots are all large cities: Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, and now Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Between them, our top cities account for 80 percent of all reported coronavirus ...