Deepening economic stress

The slowdown in the Indian economy is deepening. The data suggests that growth in the July-September quarter might have slipped below the six-year low of 5 per cent, recorded in the April-June quarter. Output in the core sector fell by a massive 5.2 per cent in September, its sharpest decline in at least a decade with seven of the eight industries comprising it witnessing contraction.

The core sector has about 40 per cent weight in the index of industrial production (IIP). A sharp contraction in core-sector output will put further pressure on overall industrial production. The IIP declined by ...