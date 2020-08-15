Degrees of control

Education delivers positive outcomes at micro and macro-level. More education translates into higher earning capacity for individuals, and an educated workforce adds value to the national economy. But it takes 12-15 years before payoffs and that is several election terms.

This is one reason why democracies have problems with education policy. Politicians don’t care about such distant payoffs. Should president-for-life political syste­ms — dictatorships in other words — invest more in education? After all, re-election is not a consideration. But dictators hate ...