Delay in treatment is negligence

Devanand Landage, 12, suffered a snake bite on October 15, 2007, at 6.45 pm. His father Parshuram Landage rushed him to Mahatma Gandhi Mission Hospital in Belapur, where Dr Sheenu Gupta first demanded a deposit. Parshuram paid the money by pawning his wife's gold ornaments.

He also brought the medicines as advised by the doctor. However, the child died at 8.30 pm. Parshuram filed a complaint before the Additional Forum for Thane District alleging that his child had died due to delay in treatment. The complaint, contested by the hospital as well as the doctor, denied any negligence ...