Delayed decision

The Union government has finally decided to pick up a 33 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, becoming the biggest shareholder in the financially stressed telco. On the face of it, this is a positive development. However, the delay in the government’s decision has done the telco and the sector much harm. The idea behind the interest-to-equity conversion move was to prevent the telecom industry from becoming a duopoly, which could have anti-consumer consequences. But the belated decision has failed to arrest the fear over the telecom industry turning into suchlike. This is largely because the telco has lost a large number of subscribers to its rivals over the past several months. It has also not made any headway in 5G services, while others are going all out. Besides, investment in its networks has been negligible and its cash situation has worsened, in addition to its inability to pay the vendors.
First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 23:40 IST
