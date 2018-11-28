Democratic institutions at risk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has relentlessly attacked the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi and the erstwhile National Advisory Council of conducting governance by remote control and undermining political processes and public institutions. Given this unwavering criticism it was assumed that once elected to power the BJP would restore the authority and sanctity of democratic institutions.

Events under their dispensation indicate that the opposite has happened. Both state and non-state institutions have come under pressure as the regime attempts to recalibrate and readjust the relationship ...