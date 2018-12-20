Detecting cancer

Cancer, which is possibly the cruelest of diseases, has become the scourge of the world’s healthcare system for a paradoxical reason. As life expectancies have increased globally, and other diseases have been tackled, “the Big C” has become more and more prevalent.

Cancer isn’t one disease in the sense that it can attack different organs and there are very significant differences in the treatment modes for different cancers. Many forms of cancer are curable if they are detected early, and aggressively tackled, using combinations of chemotherapy, radiation and ...