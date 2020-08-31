Dhaka's Chinese Chequers on Teesta put Delhi on back foot

Alarm bells are ringing in Delhi at Beijing’s potential involvement in the hydro-politics of India and Bangladesh. Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla’s sudden visit to Dhaka on August 18-19 is being seen in this light. China has offered a $987.27-million loan to Bangladesh for a comprehensive management and restoration project on the Teesta, a river Bangladesh shares with India.

The loan agreement is to be signed by December this year. The project will be implemented by Power Construction Corporation of China, or Power China, beginning 2021. Despite China’s collaboration with ...