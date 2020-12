Dharavi, a people's project

The world would obviously like to forget 2020 in a hurry because of the avalanche of bad news on how the pandemic has brought suffering, fear, and death to populations everywhere. Amidst the all-round distress, however, there was some good news that brought cheer.

One such news came on Christmas morning. Dharavi, once a Covid-19 hotspot in Mumbai, did not report a single infection in the previous 24 hours for the first time since April 1, when the first patient was detected in the area. That’s nothing short of a miracle in a place where social distancing is nothing but a cruel ...