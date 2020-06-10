Dharavi, HCQ & some questions

For the past few weeks somebody, who sounds like a whistle blower, has been writing e-mails to some journalists around the world to draw attention to an unusual place — Dharavi.

Mumbai’s best-known slum and setting for many Bollywood flicks and at least one Oscar-winning Hollywood hit has emerged as a hunting ground for top politicians to pharma giants, philanthropists to epidemiologists to the world media during the Covid crisis, if the whistle blower, who hasn’t revealed his identity, is taken seriously. The e-mails, from a name that sounded unreal, went unnoticed ...