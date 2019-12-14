Dhoti chic

The official website of the Nobel Prize has a page dedicated to the dress code: “The Nobel Prize Award Ceremony in Stockholm and the Nobel Banquet that follows is a strictly formal affair.

Gentlemen are required to wear white tie and tails, while ladies should be dressed in an evening gown.” Then, it adds: “Wearing your national costume is an alternative to white tie and tails or evening gown.” Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee decided to utilise this caveat to wear a dhoti and kurta with a black bandhgala when he received the Nobel Prize in Economic ...