Did we just miss the biggest opportunity?

India’s biggest tax reform invited both praise and criticism — a year on, the broad consensus is that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has enhanced supply chains (prompting faster turnaround times and warehouse consolidation) despite niggling concerns about a higher compliance burden and complicated slab rates.

Most companies have redesigned their supply chains to anticipate only the uni-dimensional impact of GST—shutting down stock transfer depots and moving to ‘mother warehouses’. What this approach overlooks is that a GST-led supply chain transformation ...