Digvijaya Singh trolled for tweeting 'fake' picture attacking Adityanath

Blame it on the stars

So you thought the bloodbath in the Indian markets was due to the shooting global oil prices and the strengthening of the US dollar against most global currencies? Think again. “The weakness in the market is due to the start of the Pitru Paksha period,” lamented a broker. But there is hope. “We expect the market to remain weak till 9.16 am on October 9, when the period ends,” he predicted. Pitru Paksha is a 16–lunar day period in Hindu calendar when followers pay homage to their ancestors. Some people are known to avoid big purchases during this period.

Serial offender

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh drew much flak on social media for tweeting a picture of ambulances in Andhra Pradesh and alleging that the vehicles were lying unused in Uttar Pradesh. Singh alleged in his post that an ambulance service started by the erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav government was wasting away while the sick in UP were being ferried on carts. Twitter users were quick to point out that the ambulances had Telugu words written on them and trolled the Congress leader for sharing an image without verification. This isn’t Singh’s first faux pas. In June, he had to apologise for tweeting an image of a metro pillar from neighbouring Pakistan and claiming it was a railway bridge in Bhopal. After fact checking website AltNews trashed his claim, Singh replied: “My apologies. One of my friends sent it to me. My fault I didn’t check up.”