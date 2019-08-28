Disarray in France

When the meeting of the Group of Seven industrialised countries wrapped up on Monday, it was more clear than ever how stark the divisions within the global order have become.

The G-7 agreed on little; there were reports at least that Europe and the US had come to some basic agreement over the former’s controversial taxation of the latter’s big technology companies, but details are thin on the ground. Even the global crisis of the moment — the fires in the world’s greatest carbon sink, the Amazon forest — was met with only a perfunctory promise of $20 million ...