Disaster on the runway

Since May 2018, AirAsia India has no CEO. The airline has no chief operating officer either. The chief commercial officer was first relieved of the position and then she resigned from the airline. The last head of strategy and planning has joined an operator in Riyadh as its head of legal.

There is no head for cabin crew. What the airline does have are 19 aircraft, flying to 21 destinations and close to 2,000-odd employees making sure it happens. It has a head of flight operations. The gentleman is a pilot and the “manager accountable” for DGCA. In addition, the Tatas have ...