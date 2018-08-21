Disastrous management

Developments following floods in Kerala last week appeared to follow a wearyingly familiar trajectory. Heavy rains begin and floods follow; people are stranded, and many die. The army is mobilised and the Indian public gets to watch dramatic footage of rescues by helicopter and rubber dinghies.

The prime minister and chief minister make aerial surveys. Relief funds are allocated; appeals are put out to contribute to all manners of relief funds. Then the rains abate and all is forgotten until the next monsoon and the next disaster somewhere else in India that causes more deaths and ...