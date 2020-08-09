District Forums can't handle bigger caseload

JUST IN
Business Standard

Jehangir B Gai 

Jehangir B Gai

Even though it may seem excellent in theory, the pursuit of justice is unviable under the new Consumer Protection Act, and it will spell the death knell of consumer rights, defeating the very objective of the legislation. To get a perspective, let us consider the scenario under the old Act.

The District Consumer Forums, with a pecuniary limit of Rs 20 lakh, are located mostly in premises that are too small, especially in urban areas where more cases are filed and there is a scarcity of space. So, files spill over into the corridors and there is hardly any place for movement. The Forum ...

First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 19:58 IST

