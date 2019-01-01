Divorced from reason

A dvocates of women’s rights should be relieved that the debate over the triple talaq Bill was washed out in the Upper House on Monday after its swift, near-debateless passage through the Lok Sabha last month. This should not signal, as the ruling party seeks to portray, opposition politicians’ approval of the practice of this instant form of divorce, which has uniquely endured in the South Asian Muslim community.

Triple talaq, or talaq-e-biddat, has no place in 21st century India. On this point, it is heartening to see that most major political parties are on the same page. ...