DNA concerns

The Cabinet has just cleared the DNA Technology (Use & Application) Regulation Bill, which will be presented to Parliament shortly. The Bill offers a framework that could help shape a key area of research, and enables the use of DNA to solve many criminal cases as well as resolve contentious civil cases, involving biological relationships.

However, DNA is the most intrinsic of biological characteristics and extremely stringent privacy safeguards are required to protect this fundamental right. Concerns will remain on the privacy front in the absence of overarching legislation. The Bill ...