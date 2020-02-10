Dodging a bullet?

A newly identified virus, 2019-nCoV, has killed over 800 people worldwide. We do not know whether this will now subside, or whether it will become more important. If there is an outbreak in India, this could have a significant adverse impact on the country and test the public health system.

Public health functions on communicable disease are critical functions in a society, which only a state can provide. Such tasks are more important than curative health care, in the agenda for public policy. The new coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, is similar to the SARS-CoV, which originated in China in 2002. In ...