Does India need more coal power?

Of late, a view is being expressed that we no longer need any fresh addition to coal-based capacity other than those which are already in the pipeline. Several reasons are being cited in support of this argument.

First, unless we stop new coal-based stations, we will not be able to do our bit in meeting the Paris agreement target of limiting temperature rise to only 1.5 degrees centigrade by 2100 when compared to pre-industrial levels. Second, our coal-fired plants are operating at very low plant load factor (PLF) and we can generate additional power at a relatively low marginal cost. ...