Does Lalu really want Tej Pratap to take the party forward?

to the rescue



Lalu Prasad, who is recuperating in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, had a two-hour long meeting with his elder son who is having marital problems and is at loggerheads with his younger brother on how the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) should be run. Tej Pratap, who is of a marked spiritual bent of mind, got a bit emotional after meeting his father and said Lalu represented “Krishna, Vishnu and Mahesh” to him. According to Tej Pratap, it is who is Arjun while he sees himself as Krishna. After meeting his father he said, he was invincible and he would clear all obstacles to help steer the RJD to victory. According to him his father’s message to him was: Take the party forward.



Down but not out



Deposed BJP chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, is sending out a strong message: He may be down but he isn’t out. A few days ago, a group of workers called on him. They found him cheerful and in good spirits. “I’m here. I’m going nowhere”, Chouhan declared amid speculation that he may be shunted off to Delhi to be part of the Union cabinet. The man who was known as ‘Mamaji’ in the state told the workers: “There’s nothing to worry about. I’m Shivraj Singh Chouhan, I’m here, Tiger Abhi Zinda hai !’ He moved out of his house days after the new government assumed office and tweeted: “My new home is a bit smaller than the previous one, but my heart is as large as ever”, adding that workers would always be welcome to his home: Its doors would always be open for them.