Does the EC lack courage?

Slowly but steadily, the Election Commission is exonerating the Prime Minister of the many charges he faces of multiple breaches of electoral laws. After weeks of deliberate prevarication and inexplicable silence, we are, at least, seeing action. However, in the case of Modi’s Wardha speech of April 1 I cannot understand how the Commission has concluded he is blameless.

In the process it’s raised questions about its own judgement and impartiality. At Wardha, Modi asked the audience not to forgive the Congress for insulting Hindus by coining the term Hindu terror. Translated ...