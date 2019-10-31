Don't bet on BSNL, MTNL's revival

The government just announced a “revival plan” for the ailing public sector telcos, BSNL and MTNL. The four-point plan comprises: Raising cash through issue of sovereign bonds (Rs 15,000 crore) allocating 4G spectrum (at government cost) to create a new revenue stream; monetising assets (mainly land) to mobilise Rs 38,000 crore; and reducing employee strength through an attractive voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).

The announcement should be welcomed: The government has finally decided to act. First, some history. MTNL has been in serious distress for over a decade — ...