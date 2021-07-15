Don't blame private sector

At a conference of the health secretaries of 15 major states, the Union health secretary laid part of the blame for India’s slow vaccination drive on the private sector, saying that the rate of vaccinations in private centres was “slow” and a “cause for serious worry”. The official complained that in some cases, full payment in advance for the amount for offtake was not made, or conversely in some states that the amount paid for was not taken out of the system in full.

These are serious complaints. But the government is hardly taking the right lessons from ...