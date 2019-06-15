Don't miss the Bimstec bus

The swearing-in of the Narendra Modi government for its second term had a distinctive guest list comprising leaders from Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec). Bimstec, which comprises Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, is a bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Looking beyond the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) and engaging with Bimstec has been a cornerstone of India’s policy shift. The two Southeast Asian countries in Bimstec, Myanmar and Thailand, have a ...