Don't repeat 2020

In the dying moments of the year 2019, the country office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the People’s Republic of China was officially informed that a “pneumonia of unknown cause” was sweeping through the city of Wuhan, apparently centred on a seafood market. On January 4, the WHO first tweeted about the pneumonia, claiming that nobody had as yet died from the illness.

The year to come would be dominated by this one single event as no year has been since the last world war. And, like world wars, this one too has waves and false victories. We are living ...