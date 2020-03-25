Don't wander out: R Ashwin draws analogy between 'Mankading' and lockdown

Stay inside the crease...



Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketer, on Wednesday took to Twitter to draw an analogy between the controversial “Mankading” episode involving him and English batsman Jos Buttler in last year’s and the ongoing lockdown in the country in the wake of the crisis. Incidentally, March 25 (Wednesday), the first day of the 21-day-long lockdown, was also the first anniversary of that episode, as Ashwin went on to remind his followers through his tweet. He wrote: "Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe!" He also posted an image of the infamous dismissal – which saw Ashwin removing the bails at the non-striker's end after observing that Buttler was backing up too far — with the message.

Not a happy return



Anand Rai, one of the three main whistleblowers of the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, was back on social media but he hadn't probably expected the reaction he got. As Madhya Pradesh tries to control the outbreak, Rai posted pictures of himself and his wife, Gouri, saying they were members of the Emergency COVID-19 Combat Team. "Nation first: Will fight and win,” he tweeted. Social media soon erupted with comments. Many blamed Rai for not doing his duty. "He is not even regular at the hospital where he is posted, and here he is posting he would fight corona,’’ said one. Rai lost no time to respond. His biometric attendance could be checked to ascertain the truth, he said.

Isolating from work



The workload of many IT professionals living in an SEZ in Pune has increased over the past week. With the nationwide lockdown restricting the movement of the cleaning staff, they are being exhorted to fill in for them. The tasks include sweeping and mopping the common area of the apartment complex and collecting garbage from every floor. While some have taken to the new role enthusiastically, forming WhatsApps groups to inform residents of the chores accomplished, others say the workload is becoming unmanageable with the cook and maid also on leave. So they are doing the next best thing: Pretending they are self-isolating.