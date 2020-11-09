Double-edged news

In news that is calculated to buoy markets globally, a major pharmaceutical manufacturer has said that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate has 90 per cent efficacy and has shown no major side effects in Phase-III trials. This is the BNT162b2 vaccine from Pfizer, which was being developed by the small German company BioNTech.

So far, little is known beyond the press release from the pharma major, and most experts have cautioned against prejudging the detailed medical data to follow. And, of course, the final decision will be taken by regulators, first in Europe, then in the United States, and ...