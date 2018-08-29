Dragons in the mist

In Bhutan, it is difficult not to think of dragons. They are everywhere — on the flag, on lapel pins, painted on walls and carved in wood. Just about every establishment is called Druk, from five-star hotels and airlines to the roadside barber.

It is a somewhat fearsome totem for such a friendly country. Bhutan’s national animal is the Takin, a half-pig half-goat that moves with the ponderous solemnity of a cow and is quite entirely charming; but I feel, if they felt they could, the Bhutanese would declare the dragon their national animal and have done with it. Up in these ...