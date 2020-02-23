Drill oil but dial telecom

The telecommunication in­du­stry is headed for its watershed moment as companies prepare to pay dues raised by the department of telecommunication (DOT). Curiously, these dues are a portion of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) which is used to calculate licence fees and spectrum usage charges.

DOT, in compliance with a Supreme Court order, used all incomes of the companies to calculate the dues, whether that income related to telecom business or not. While an official consolidated list for AGR dues of all companies is unavailable, a look at the amount conveyed by the department to ...