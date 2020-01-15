Ease regulation imbalance

“36 tariff orders on broadcasters in just 15 years”. “Broadcasters take TRAI to court”. Recent news indicates a steep escalation in the tension between the telecom regulator (Trai or Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) and TV broadcasters.

If this situation continues, it will result in an economic bloodbath and the ultimate loser will be the Indian consumer. Why this kolaveri? The Trai recently released a string of tariff orders. The latest mandate caps individual TV channel prices at just Rs 12, a number derived by erroneously extrapolating and applying ...