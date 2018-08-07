Ecological crisis: Point of no return?

This summer has seen massive forest fires in the temperate zones of Europe and America. Temperatures in Spain have touched 47 degrees Celsius, which are more associated with Rajasthan’s desert regions than Europe. Unprecedented floods have ravaged parts of Japan.

The scale and frequency of extreme climatic events like cyclones and typhoons have increased the world over. Global warming is accelerating with 17 of the warmest years on record having occurred since 2001. The melting of ice sheets and glaciers has also gathered momentum. According to NASA, ice losses from Antarctica have ...