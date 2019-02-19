Economic choices before metro rails

Just a few weeks ago, the London Underground celebrated 156 years of operation. As one of the world’s earliest urban rail systems, it has influenced the design of dozens of urban transport networks, right down to its iconic map.

Even the Delhi Metro, with "mind the gap" announcements of its own (and a similar map design), reflects that influence, despite being several generations younger — just 16 years old, in fact. But in the world of infrastructure, younger also often means better as later projects learn from the successes and the mistakes of those who debuted ...