Economic policy making: Moving on

Gita Gopinath, incoming economic counsellor to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Paul Krugman, recipient of the 2008 Economics Nobel prize, have separately made important contributions to thinking about economic policy that are highly relevant for India.

They argue that (1) cookie-cutter macroeconomics needs to be questioned in its foundations, especially when applied to Emerging Market Economies (EMEs) (2) micro-foundations matter, but not quite in the way that economists have thought it does for some time. The language and grammar of most macroeconomic research in India is ...