Economics and politics of Brexit

It has been difficult to come across a well-considered opinion piece in favour of Brexit abroad or in India. Nevertheless, UK citizens voted for it by however small a margin. Those in favour, let us recall, comprised the ordinary citizenry being of the opinion that they were being eased out by European immigrants, thus losing jobs at acceptable pay and conditions.

They were silent yet effective in casting their votes. However, appropriate analysis by Brexiteers has not flooded the media except for a few opinionating politicians. Could this be surmised to be a reflection of their confidence ...