Economy: Glass more than half full

There is an attempt in several quarters at creating a narrative about the weak economic performance over the last five years.

This is despite the undeniable fact that the economy has averaged over 7 per cent growth in the past five years, which comes along with perhaps the strongest macroeconomic conditions in any five continuous years since 1991. Average inflation is about 4 per cent; coming in at 2.57 per cent in February 2019; fiscal deficit has been brought down from an inherited level of over 6 per cent to 3.4 per cent now; current account deficit remains below 3 per cent; foreign ...