JUST IN
ECTA: The dawn of a new era in Indo-Aus relations
Abolish exemptions
Data Bill's hits and opportunities
Minorities face little bias in labour markets
Working class politics: A global puzzle
The next big frontier in US-China rivalry
Bad structure, irresponsible politics behind India's poor fiscal governance
To criticise Savarkar or not: A false dilemma
The FTX fraud and first principles
G20: Lessons from Bali summit and what it implies for India's presidency
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more
The mercurial should not trump the methodical
Business Standard

ECTA: The dawn of a new era in Indo-Aus relations

Indian exports and manufacturing will be equally benefited with the duty-free import of raw materials from Australia for their competitiveness

Topics
India Australia | Indian exports | India trade

Ajay Sahai 

Ajay Sahai

India and Australia are the two most vibrant democracies in the world. Our mutual understanding, trust and common interest underpin our strategic relationship. The two countries have signed the Economic Trade and Cooperation Agreement (ECTA), which unlocks a new era of trade between them. The ECTA originates from the Hindi word “ekta”, which means unity. The trade agreement signifies unity for mutual benefits for both the countries, resulting in a win-win situation for both partners. India’s exports to Australia grew by over 100 per cent to reach $6.9 billion in 2021 while imports also reached $15.1 billion with import growth exceeding 100 per cent. The ECTA thus provides a take-off opportunity on an already built solid base.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Australia

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 22:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.