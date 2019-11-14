Edible oils deficiency

The commerce ministry’s plea to the agriculture ministry to work out a plan for self-sufficiency in edible oils is based on sound economic reasoning and, therefore, merits urgent action. Purchases from abroad account for 65-70 per cent of the domestic requirements for cooking oil, making it the largest import item after crude oil and gold.

Pricing policies and tariffs have turned oilseeds cultivation uneconomical vis-à-vis imports. They have also imperilled the viability of the domestic oilseeds-processing industry. A sizable part of the local vegetable oils-crushing capacity ...