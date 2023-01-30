JUST IN
Education challenges of employment
Road map for India as an economic superpower
The everywhere retail
Guru of globalisation
What has the Bharat Jodo Yatra achieved? Can Rahul win from Amethi again?
Diverse views on trade & investment at Davos
The real gainers from F&O 'casino'
The emperor's new valuation
Beware! Govts do default on pension liabilities
When the middle class takes centre stage
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Against the flow
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Education challenges of employment

India suffers from a poorly educated workforce that is confined to poor quality jobs. Most employment is informal and in the unorganised sector

Topics
Consumer Sentiment Indicator | CMIE data | Employment in India

Mahesh Vyas 

Follow this columnist
Mahesh Vyas

Most of the employed persons in India are poorly educated. The maximum education of a bulk of those employed in India is high school graduation. As of Sept­em­ber-December 2022, nearly 40 per cent of the workforce (we use the term to represent those who are employed) were high school graduates. The maximum educa­t­ion achieved by them was bet­ween the 10th and 12th standards.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Consumer Sentiment Indicator

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 23:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.