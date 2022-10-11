Effective directors display the art of healthy scepticism

Joseph Jastrow was a Polish-American psychologist who lived in the first half of the 20th century. He is credited with the creation of a unique picture, which looked like a rabbit to some people, and like a bird to others. Many who saw the rabbit just could not see the bird even after being prompted to try. The converse was also true. This phenomenon has come to be called the Jastrow effect. In the public domain, you see the Jastrow effect being played out between two binary extremes — the left-liberal intellectuals versus the right-conservative votaries, for example, in the US, UK, Brazil, Hungary, Italy, and many more.